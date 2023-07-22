Brown (shoulder) reported to the team's training camp and was placed on the active/PUP list Saturday, Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic reports.

After suffering a shoulder injury in the week leading up to the season opener last year, Brown missed the first four games of the 2022 campaign. The 37-year-old decided to play the rest of the season in pain up until Week 18. The veteran tackle has made promising improvement in his recovery and has indicated that he wants to come back for another season with the new and improved Jets. Brown will likely compete with a number of options for one of the starting tackle jobs.