Brown (shoulder) is questionable for Sunday's matchup against the Packers.
Brown, who missed the first four games of the season on IR due to a shoulder injury, returned in Week 5 and played all 59 of the Jets' offensive snaps during their win over the Dolphins. He was likely limited during Week 6 prep as a precaution and, barring a setback, should be back at left tackle for a second consecutive contest. However, if he's unable to suit up, expect Conor McDermott to be inserted into the starting lineup.