Brown (shoulder) said Wednesday at OTAs that he's not sure if he'll be ready for the start of training camp, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

Brown missed the first four games of 2022 due to a shoulder injury but played through the pain the rest of the season before sitting out Week 18. The 2008 first-round pick underwent an offseason procedure to address the issue and was contemplating retirement, but he has decided to return for another campaign because he thinks the new-look Jets can win a championship. When healthy, Brown figures to handle his usual role as the starting left tackle.