site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: jets-duane-brown-placed-on-ir-534025 | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Jets' Duane Brown: Placed on IR
By
RotoWire Staff
Jan 8, 2023
at
1:04 am ET
•
1 min read
Brown (shoulder) was placed on injured reserve Saturday.
Brown was ruled out for the
Jets' final game of the season Friday, though this move will open a space on the roster. He battled a shoulder injury throughout the season but still managed to make 12 starts at left tackle.
More News
2D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
11/27/2022
• by RotoWire Staff
10/30/2022
• by RotoWire Staff
10/16/2022
• by RotoWire Staff
10/16/2022
• by RotoWire Staff
10/09/2022
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
Tera Roberts
• 15 min read
Dave Richard
• 3 min read
Dave Richard
• 3 min read
Jamey Eisenberg
• 8 min read
Heath Cummings
• 1 min read