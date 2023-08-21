Brown (shoulder) is undergoing tests Monday, and if cleared he will be removed from the active/PUP list, Dianna Russini of The Athletic reports.

Brown had offseason shoulder surgery and has been on the PUP list since training camp opened. However, it appears the veteran tackle may finally be nearing a return to the practice field with the team's season opener just three weeks away. The 37-year-old was expected to compete for a starting job, but his late entry into the competition may keep him in a reserve role to start the season.