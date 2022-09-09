Brown (shoulder) has been ruled out for Sunday's season opener against the Ravens, Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic reports.

The extent of Brown's injury remains unclear, but he'll be sidelined for at least one game, leaving the Jets without their two of their top tackles against Baltimore in Week 1. Rosenblatt adds that there's a possibility Brown joins fellow tackle Mekhi Becton on injured reserve, which would force Brown out of at least four games. In Brown's absence, George Fant (knee) is expected to start at left tackle and Max Mitchell at right tackle.