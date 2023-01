Brown (shoulder) has been ruled out for Sunday's regular season finale versus the Dolphins, Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic reports.

Brown will miss the Jets' final game of the season as he nurses the nagging shoulder injury that has bothered him all year. With George Fant (knee) and Nate Herbig (calf) also unavailable, New York will have to do a lot of shuffling on the offensive line against Miami. Cedric Ogbuehi and Mike Remmers are two likely candidates to step into starting roles.