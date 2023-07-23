Head coach Robert Saleh told reporters Sunday that Brown (shoulder) is continuing to work through his offseason surgery and his return off of the PUP list will be "sooner than later," Andy Vasquez of The Bergen Record reports.

Because Brown was placed on the active/PUP list, he is eligible to practice and play in the preseason at any point. Brown missed the first four games of 2022 and elected to play through a shoulder injury for the remainder of the season before sitting out in Week 18. Once healthy, Brown is expected to compete for a starting tackle spot and will be a key protector for new Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers.