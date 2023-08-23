Brown (shoulder) will be activated off the active/PUP list Wednesday, Connor Hughes of SNY.tv reports.

Brown can be activated off the active/PUP list once he passes a physical with the team. Hughes reports that the veteran left tackle "came away with zero concerns" after a doctor's appointment Tuesday. Brown underwent shoulder surgery this offseason after missing a total of five games in the 2022 campaign and playing through the injury throughout the rest of the season. Now that the 37-year-old is healthy, he'll likely compete for the starting left tackle job for the chance to protect new Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers.