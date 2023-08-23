Brown (shoulder) was officially activated from the active/PUP list Wednesday, and coach Robert Saleh said the left tackle will be ready for the regular-season opener against the Bills on Sept. 11, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

Brown won't join quarterback Aaron Rodgers on the field for Saturday's preseason finale against the Giants, but the veteran left tackle will resume practicing Thursday, as he has recovered from offseason surgery on his rotator cuff. Brown projects to slide in as the starter on Rodgers' blind side, while Mekhi Becton has taken the lead over Max Mitchell and Billy Turner for the starting right tackle spot.