Donahue (elbow) was arrested Monday in Weehawken, N.J. on charges of DWI and reckless driving, Caitlin Mota of The Jersey Journal reports.

The 25-year-old was taken into custody shortly after 2 a.m. local time when he allegedly caused a wrong-way crash in the Lincoln Tunnel that resulted in injuries to four bus passengers, according to authorities. Donahue, who appeared in four games with the Jets as a rookie before suffering a season-ending elbow injury in early October, is due in court March 13. The Jets issued a statement following Donahue's arrest indicating that they are aware of the situation and won't comment on the matter until the legal process plays out.