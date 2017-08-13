Jets' Dylan Donahue: Has sore shoulder
Donahue did not play in Saturday's preseason win over the Titans due to a sore shoulder, Ralph Vacchiano of SNY.tv reports.
Donahue is a 2017 fifth-round draft pick that has an endless motor and a knack for pass rushing.
