Donahue's arrest in Weehawken, N.J. last month was his second related to alcohol and driving in the last year, Darryl Slater of NJ.com reports.

On the morning of Feb. 26, Donahue allegedly drove the wrong way in the Lincoln Tunnel and induced a crash with a bus. He subsequently was charged with DWI and reckless driving, the former of which could subject him to discipline under the NFL's substance abuse policy. Monday's news included another accusation in the same realm. Last May 9, or 10 days after he was selected in the fifth round of the draft, Donahue's SUV was discovered on its roof with the linebacker behind the wheel in Billings, Mont. For that infraction, he was charged with misdemeanor DUI. Both cases will have to play out before the league makes a judgement, but a suspension is likely with two transgressions on his record.