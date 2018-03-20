Jets' Dylan Donahue: Has two arrests in past year
Donahue's arrest in Weehawken, N.J. last month was his second related to alcohol and driving in the last year, Darryl Slater of NJ.com reports.
On the morning of Feb. 26, Donahue allegedly drove the wrong way in the Lincoln Tunnel and induced a crash with a bus. He subsequently was charged with DWI and reckless driving, the former of which could subject him to discipline under the NFL's substance abuse policy. Monday's news included another accusation in the same realm. Last May 9, or 10 days after he was selected in the fifth round of the draft, Donahue's SUV was discovered on its roof with the linebacker behind the wheel in Billings, Mont. For that infraction, he was charged with misdemeanor DUI. Both cases will have to play out before the league makes a judgement, but a suspension is likely with two transgressions on his record.
More News
-
McKinnon: Fantasy stud as 49er?
Jerick McKinnon has found a larger role with the 49ers, but will it lead to Fantasy Football...
-
Can Watkins land 1,000 yards in K.C.?
Remember when Sammy Watkins had a 1,000-yard, nine-touchdown season? Think he can do it again...
-
Still seek Hyde in Cleveland?
Carlos Hyde has been a good Fantasy running back for the past few seasons. Can he keep it going...
-
How will Lewis and Henry fit?
We were all excited about Derrick Henry's breakout when the Titans cut DeMarco Murray. Does...
-
Graham's value in Green Bay
Is Jimmy Graham back as one of Fantasy's best tight ends? Dave Richard lays out what to expect...
-
Cousins better off in Minnesota?
Tired of the Skol chant? Bad news -- Kirk Cousins' arrival in Minnesota should make the team...