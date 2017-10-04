The Jets placed Donahue, who is dealing with an elbow issue, on injured reserve Wednesday.

Donahue, a 2016 fifth-round selection, sustained the injury while blocking on a punt return late in the Jets' overtime victory over the Jaguars on Sunday. The linebacker had seen most of his duties on special teams this season, so he won't be a significant loss defensively for the Jets. The team replaced him on the roster with outside linebacker Obum Gwacham, who had previously been a member of the Cardinals' practice squad.