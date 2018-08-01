Jets' Dylan Donahue: Pleads guilty to DWI
Donahue (elbow) pleaded guilty to DWI from a February car crash, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.
On Feb. 26, Donahue ran into a bus after he allegedly drove the wrong way in the Lincoln Tunnel. Along with the DWI charge, he was charged with reckless driving. With the plea behind him, the NFL can levy whatever punishment it deems acceptable for a likely violation of the substance abuse policy. Making matters worse for Donahue was an accident on May 9, 2016 in Billings, Mont., where his SUV was found on its roof with him behind the wheel. That particular incident drew a misdemeanor DUI charge. Expect the commissioner's office to make a ruling in due time, and perhaps before Week 1.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Rankings debate: Mixon, McCaffrey
Dave Richard and Jamey Eisenberg defend their rankings in a free-flowing debate about the running...
-
Top fantasy football sleepers to target
SportsLine simulated the 2018 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Heath's RB sleepers
Looking for running backs late in the draft? Heath Cummings has four sleepers who are going...
-
Fantasy football busts: Fade Stafford
SportsLine simulated the NFL season 10,000 times and warns that Matthew Stafford and Nelson...
-
RB breakdown for all 32
Which backfields have multiple running backs you should take on the same team? Which ones have...
-
Regression Candidates at RB
Heath Cummings looks for regression candidates at running back.