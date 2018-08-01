Donahue (elbow) pleaded guilty to DWI from a February car crash, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

On Feb. 26, Donahue ran into a bus after he allegedly drove the wrong way in the Lincoln Tunnel. Along with the DWI charge, he was charged with reckless driving. With the plea behind him, the NFL can levy whatever punishment it deems acceptable for a likely violation of the substance abuse policy. Making matters worse for Donahue was an accident on May 9, 2016 in Billings, Mont., where his SUV was found on its roof with him behind the wheel. That particular incident drew a misdemeanor DUI charge. Expect the commissioner's office to make a ruling in due time, and perhaps before Week 1.

More News
Our Latest Stories