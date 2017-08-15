Play

Jets' Dylan Donahue: Practices Monday

Donahue (shoulder) was an active participant at Monday's practice, Rich Cimini of ESPN reports.

Donahue sat out Saturday's preseason opener against the Titans due to a sore shoulder. However, his quick return to practice indicates the Jets were likely exercising caution with the rookie. He projects to provide linebacker depth heading into Week 1.

