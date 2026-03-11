Parham has agreed to terms on a two-year contract with the Jets, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Parham's two-year deal will be worth up to $20 million. The offensive guard will be shifting teams to protect a familiar face, his 2025 quarterback, Geno Smith. With Armand Membou, Olu Fashanu and Joe Tippmann on rookie contracts as well as Josh Myers being locked up through 2026, Parham will likely be the sole addition to the Jets' starting offensive line for the 2026 season.