Jenkins signed a contract with the Jets.
The monstrous 6-foot-6 wide receiver switched to tight end this past year at Georgia Tech, where he recorded 17 catches for 316 yards and three touchdowns. His six-year collegiate career began at St. Francis University before transferring to South Carolina and Georgia Tech for his final two years. In 2019, Jenkins set the record for the most touchdowns caught in a single season at St. Francis University (13), but struggled to produce with the increased level of competition. With the Jets' tight end room, Jenkins will most likely be competing to earn a spot on the practice squad ahead of the 2023 season.