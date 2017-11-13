Stinson (neck) reverted to injured reserve Monday, according to the league's official transaction log.

Stinson made two separate stints with the Jets this season and made four game appearances in total, but only accrued one tackle on 51 defensive snaps. He appeared to sustain a neck injury in practice last week, however, and now seems set to finish out the year on IR.

