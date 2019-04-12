McGuire will likely work as the Jets' No. 3 running back next season in the wake of the team signing Ty Montgomery to back up Le'Veon Bell, Andy Vasquez of USA Today reports.

Vasquez notes that coach Adam Gase has made it clear that he will try not to overwork Bell, so there should be some touches available for Montgomery and McGuire. Montgomery, who's an accomplished pass-catcher, is expected to bump McGuire down to third on the depth chart, so New York's 2017 sixth-rounder will need to show serious improvement to earn a meaningful role barring an injury to one of the veterans ahead of him.