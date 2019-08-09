McGuire rushed six times for 13 yards and caught six of seven targets for 38 yards in Thursday's preseason opener against the Giants.

McGuire couldn't get much going on the ground but salvaged his day with a nice pass-catching performance, which included a seven-yard receiving score in the second quarter. Top dog Le'Veon Bell sat this one out, as did veteran Bilal Powell, while Ty Montgomery got the start over McGuire. There's a good chance McGuire is competing for a roster spot with Trenton Cannon, who can also contribute as a gunner and kick returner on special teams, so the 25-year-old running back will need to turn things up moving forward if he wants to avoid the chopping block.