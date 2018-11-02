The Jets activated McGuire (foot) from injured reserve Friday, Randy Lange of the team's official site reports.

New York waived fellow running back De'Angelo Henderson in a corresponding move, clearing the way for McGuire to join the roster and make his season debut Sunday against the Dolphins. Considering McGuire has been practicing the past two weeks after July surgery to repair a fractured foot resulted in him opening the season on IR, it's not expected that he'll face significant limitations in his return to action. With Bilal Powell (neck) out for the season and rookie Trenton Cannon having yet to establish himself as a formidable change-of-pace option, it's possible that McGuire will immediately emerge as the top complement to Isaiah Crowell in Week 9.

