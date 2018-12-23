McGuire rushed 14 times for 35 yards and a touchdown while adding three catches for 50 yards and a touchdown on five targets in Sunday's 44-38 overtime loss to the Packers.

McGuire extended his rushing touchdown streak to three games with a four-yard score in the first quarter and flashed his receiving chops with a 20-yard touchdown late in the third. While his 2.8 yards-per-carry average on 49 attempts over the past three weeks has left a lot to be desired, McGuire's combination of robust volume and goal-line usage since Isaiah Crowell went on injured reserve with a toe injury has made the second-year running back a worthy late-season addition. Expect him to shoulder the majority of the rushing workload against the Patriots in Week 17.