Jets' Elijah McGuire: Contributes 30 total yards in win
McGuire rushed 11 times for 20 yards and secured two of three targets for 10 yards in Sunday's 17-14 win over the Browns.
The rookie encountered tough sledding on the ground against a Browns defense that's been stingy against the run all year, and that was further buoyed by the NFL debut of 2017 first-round pick Myles Garrett (ankle). The tough matchup prevented McGuire from being able to take advantage of backfield mate Bilal Powell's early exit due to a calf injury, but he could certainly be in for a heavy workload in a Week 6 home showdown with the Patriots if both Powell and Matt Forte (knee/toe) are sidelined.
