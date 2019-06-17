Jets' Elijah McGuire: Could be caught in roster crunch
McGuire will have to earn a roster spot in camp, Matt Stypulkoski of NJ.com reports.
Stypulkoski's prediction for the roster has McGuire on the outside looking in, but the 25-year-old running back still has plenty of time to change that outlook during training camp and preseason. The Jets are unlikely to carry five running backs when the season starts, meaning one of Bilal Powell, Ty Montgomery, Trenton Cannon or McGuire will likely be on the chopping block with new starter Le'Veon Bell assured a spot on the roster. Montgomery can also play wide receiver while Cannon could morph into an ace on special teams, while McGuire doesn't bring the versatility often required of players on the roster bubble.
