McGuire (foot), who is eligible to return from injured reserve beginning in Week 9 against the Dolphins, could settle in as the Jets' top backup running back after Bilal Powell (neck) was placed on injured reserve Wednesday, Matt Stypulkoski of NJ.com reports.

Powell had been splitting the backfield work with Isaiah Crowell for the first seven games of the season, offering a shiftier, change-of-pace option to contrast the latter's more bruising running style. Crowell projects to absorb some of the snaps that had fallen to Powell, but because Crowell has been nursing a foot injury the last few weeks, the Jets may be reluctant to increase his workload in a significant way. With that in mind, a window should exist for McGuire and/or rookie Trenton Cannon to gain an enhanced role as Crowell's top complement, with Cannon getting the first crack at filling those duties Sunday against the Bears. If Cannon struggles to make an impact in that contest, McGuire could claim the No. 2 role in Week 9, assuming his recovery from foot surgery continues to trend positively. After opening the season on injured reserve, McGuire resumed practicing Oct. 17, giving the Jets up to three weeks to determine if he's fit for game action.