Jets' Elijah McGuire: Could come back from IR
McGuire (foot) is eligible to return to practice this week but coach Todd Bowles said no decision has been made, Brian Costello of the New York Post reports.
McGuire could be activated to play in Week 9's game against the Dolphins. With Trenton Cannon being kept out of the Jets' game plans, McGuire could be a solid complement to Isaiah Crowell and Bilal Powell. McGuire rushed 88 times for 315 yards and one touchdown while catching 17 of 26 targets for 177 yards and a score in 2017.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Best Week 7 waiver wire targets
Pat Fitzmaurice is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country
-
Believe it: Cut your Raiders?
Week 6 brought us a blowout in London that has Heath Cummings wondering if we really need to...
-
Week 6 reactions, Week 7 early waivers
Dave Richard breaks down everything you need to know from Sunday's games while keeping an eye...
-
Week 6 Injury Updates
We've got plenty of big names on the injury report heading into play Sunday. Find out the latest...
-
Week 6 contrarian plays
Everyone is playing Jameis Winston and Julio Jones this week. Heath Cummings had four guys...
-
LIVE: Week 6 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 6