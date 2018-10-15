McGuire (foot) is eligible to return to practice this week but coach Todd Bowles said no decision has been made, Brian Costello of the New York Post reports.

McGuire could be activated to play in Week 9's game against the Dolphins. With Trenton Cannon being kept out of the Jets' game plans, McGuire could be a solid complement to Isaiah Crowell and Bilal Powell. McGuire rushed 88 times for 315 yards and one touchdown while catching 17 of 26 targets for 177 yards and a score in 2017.