Jets' Elijah McGuire: Could handle passing downs
McGuire may serve as the Jets' third-down back this season, Manish Mehta of the NY Daily News reports.
McGuire only caught 17 passes during his rookie season, but he did have 130 receptions in 51 games at Louisiana-Lafayette. He'll likely compete with Bilal Powell for snaps on passing downs, while offseason addition Isaiah Crowell is the favorite to lead the team in carries. The Jets might ultimately release Powell to clear up cap space if Crowell and McGuire look good during training camp.
