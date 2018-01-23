McGuire finished the 2017 season with 88 carries for 315 yards and one touchdown as well as 17 receptions on 26 targets for 177 receiving yards and another score.

McGuire never found consistent playing time while trying to grab carries away from Bilal Powell and Matt Forte, though he showed a glimpse of his upside in Week 4 against Jacksonville when he rushed 10 times for 93 yards and a touchdown while adding two catches for 38 receiving yards. Nevertheless, it was always tough to get consistent touches, something that may not be as difficult next year if Forte doesn't return. Unfortunately for McGuire, he'll still likely be behind Powell on the depth chart, which will limit his upside.