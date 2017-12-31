Jets' Elijah McGuire: Could see more touches Sunday
McGuire could take on an expanded role in the Jets backfield Sunday following Matt Forte's (knee) placement on injured reserve, Daniel Popper of the New York Daily News reports.
Jets head coach Todd Bowles has deployed a three-headed backfield of Forte, Bilal Powell and McGuire for most of the season, but with one fewer mouth to feed, both Powell and McGuire should benefit from more touches. Considering that Powell has outpaced McGuire in carries by a 72-15 count over the past five weeks, the former would seem to be a higher-percentage fantasy play than the latter, though it's possible that the distribution of snaps is more equitable in the season finale if the Jets want to provide the rookie the opportunity to audition for a larger role in 2018.
