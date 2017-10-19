Jets' Elijah McGuire: Could see role diminish in Week 7
With Jets head coach Todd Bowles stating after Thursday's practice that Bilal Powell (calf) would play Sunday against the Dolphins, McGuire could see his snap count take a hit in Week 7, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.
With one of Powell or Matt Forte missing the Jets' last three games due to injury, McGuire has served as the top backup running back in all of those contests, picking up 10 or more touches each time out. After tallying 131 total yards and a touchdown in the Week 4 win over Jacksonville, McGuire might have had a compelling argument for a larger role when the team's backfield returned to full strength, but he's probably lost most of his momentum after back-to-back dud outings. The rookie has parlayed 23 touches over the last two weeks into just 52 total yards, which will likely put him in store for a minimal role now that Powell and Forte are healthy again. While all three backs were active for the first three weeks of the season, McGuire played a combined 23 offensive snaps, accruing 13 carries and one reception in that span.
