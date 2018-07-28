Jets' Elijah McGuire: Dealing with foot injury
McGuire, who left practice Friday due to a foot injury, didn't take the field Saturday, Eric Allen of the Jets' official site reports.
McGuire was seemingly in contention for a pass-catching role out of the backfield this season, at the very least, despite recording 17 receptions in 16 games as a rookie in 2017. The nature of his injury is unknown, but the Jets backfield has been whittled down to four healthy bodies (Isaiah Crowell, Bilal Bowell, Thomas Rawls and Trenton Cannon) just days into training camp.
