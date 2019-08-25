McGuire rushed five times for 21 yards and caught his lone target for five yards in Saturday's 28-13 preseason loss to the Saints.

McGuire remains on the roster bubble, and New York's preseason usage of its running backs has made it clear that Ty Montgomery is the top backup to Le'Veon Bell. While most impact players will sit out the preseason finale, it wouldn't be surprising to see McGuire out there making his case for a roster spot.