McGuire (ankle) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

McGuire didn't appear to be dressed for practice during the portion of the session that was available to the media, but he was apparently able to get more work in than he did Wednesday, when he was listed as a non-participant on the Jets' injury report. In order to feel good about the rookie's chances of playing Sunday against the Saints, the Jets will probably need to see McGuire turn in a full practice Friday. If he fails to do so, he'll likely carry a questionable designation heading into the Week 15 matchup.