Jets' Elijah McGuire: Expected to debut Week 9
Coach Todd Bowles said Friday that McGuire (foot) is "trending toward" returning from injured reserve and playing Sunday against the Dolphins, Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News reports.
Mehta relays that the Jets are planning to release fellow running back De'Angelo Henderson, thereby opening up a spot on the 53-man roster for McGuire. It's unclear how extensively McGuire has been practicing since the Jets designated him to return from IR on Oct. 17, but the team's plan to bring him back well before the three-week evaluation window closes suggests his health isn't much of a concern. If that's the case, McGuire could immediately step in as the Jets' primary change-of-pace option to complement lead ballcarrier Isaiah Crowell. After Bilal Powell (neck) suffered a season-ending injury in Week 7, rookie Trenton Cannon acted as the No. 2 back in the Week 8 loss to Chicago, but didn't make much of an impact with six carries for 10 yards and three receptions for 12 yards.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 9 sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you a full list of sleepers to trust in Week 9, including what should...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 9 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 9
-
Week 9 Starts, Sits, Risks, and Sleepers
Who does Dave Richard like in Week 9? He goes through every game on the schedule to find gems...
-
Week 9 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 9 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With Dalvin Cook still dealing with injuries, Latavius Murray is going to keep giving Fantasy...