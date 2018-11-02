Coach Todd Bowles said Friday that McGuire (foot) is "trending toward" returning from injured reserve and playing Sunday against the Dolphins, Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News reports.

Mehta relays that the Jets are planning to release fellow running back De'Angelo Henderson, thereby opening up a spot on the 53-man roster for McGuire. It's unclear how extensively McGuire has been practicing since the Jets designated him to return from IR on Oct. 17, but the team's plan to bring him back well before the three-week evaluation window closes suggests his health isn't much of a concern. If that's the case, McGuire could immediately step in as the Jets' primary change-of-pace option to complement lead ballcarrier Isaiah Crowell. After Bilal Powell (neck) suffered a season-ending injury in Week 7, rookie Trenton Cannon acted as the No. 2 back in the Week 8 loss to Chicago, but didn't make much of an impact with six carries for 10 yards and three receptions for 12 yards.