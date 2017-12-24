Jets' Elijah McGuire: Expected to play Sunday
McGuire (illness) is expected to play Sunday against San Diego, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
McGuire is listed as questionable on the official injury report. Schefter also adds that Matt Forte (knee) is expected to play as well. If both are healthy, they would split carries with Bilal Powell. Such an arrangement may limit McGuire's fantasy upside in Week 16.
