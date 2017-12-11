Jets' Elijah McGuire: Fails to return from injury
McGuire (ankle) didn't return to Sunday's game against the Broncos.
Initially deemed questionable to return after leaving in the first half, McGuire eventually was ruled out for the remainder of the game. Matt Forte and Bilal Powell didn't have much of a chance to take advantage of McGuire's absence, as the Jets offense was thoroughly stymied in a 23-0 loss. Any further missed time would leave a few more snaps and touches to divide between the pair of veteran backs.
