Jets' Elijah McGuire: Fractures foot, out for awhile
McGuire sustained a fracture in his foot and is expected to experience a lengthy recovery, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
After limping off the practice field Friday, McGuire will undergo surgery to repair his foot. The length of his rehab will determine whether he's a candidate to return from injured reserve, per Rapoport, indicating he's in danger of missing the entire season. While Isaiah Crowell and Bilal Powell can rest a bit easier knowing McGuire won't chip into their respective workloads, the Jets are working out a potential replacement for McGuire in veteran Alfred Morris, according to Rapoport.
