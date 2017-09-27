McGuire rushed for 34 yards on seven carries in Sunday's 20-6 win over Miami. He lost a fumble during the contest.

McGuire saw an uptick in work on Sunday and he was on his way to doing so even before Matt Forte left the game with a toe injury as four of his seven carries came before half time. He might have gotten more opportunities if not for the fact that he fumbled on his final carry, a fourth-quarter run of six yards. Forte avoided a major injury, but with his upcoming availability uncertain it is worth wondering whether McGuire will continue his climb or whether the Jets' coaching staff will hold his late-game fumble against him - especially with Bilal Powell not being a prototypical heavy-workload back.