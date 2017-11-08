Jets' Elijah McGuire: Gets 14 touches
McGuire rushed for 30 yards on 13 carries and added a nine-yard catch in Thursday's 34-21 win over Buffalo.
McGuire flashed some big-play ability while Bilal Powell and Matt Forte battled injuries earlier in the season, but who would have thought that he'd record a season-high 14 touches with both in the lineup, especially after touching the ball just four times in the previous two games? McGuire actually saw more offensive snaps (20) than Powell (15) on Thursday, though both Forte and Powell outgained him. His role is tough to read right now, but even if the Jets coaching staff is showing confidence in the rookie, it's going to be hard for him to progress too far while splitting carries three ways.
