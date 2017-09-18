Jets' Elijah McGuire: Gets seven touches
McGuire had six carries for 29 yards and one catch for seven yards (two targets) in Sunday's 45-20 loss to the Raiders.
McGuire's long gain of 11 yards came on the final snap of the game, but he got the rest of his touches in the second and third quarters while the Jets were only trailing by one or two scores. After logging zero offensive snaps Week 1, he likely did enough in Sunday's game to maintain some kind of role in the Jets' committee backfield. The rookie sixth-round pick figures to get at least a few touches Week 3 against Miami, with the potential to take on a larger workload as the Jets' rebuilding campaign progresses.
