McGuire rushed for 21 yards on five carries and added a 13-yard catch during Sunday's 35-27 loss to Carolina.

McGuire is still planted as the Jets No. 3 back, but the split is more even now than in weeks past. McGuire saw the field for 18 offensive snaps on Sunday, just 11 behind starter Matt Forte. The rookie is still at a disadvantage as the Jets are still likely to turn key veterans like Forte and Bilal Powell in pressure moments, but with five losses over the past six games, look for New York to see what it has in McGuire.