McGuire has been soaking up reps at training camp in the absence of Matt Forte (hamstring) and Bilal Powell (neck), ESPN.com's Rich Cimini reports.

The sixth-round rookie reportedly has been steady but not explosive, which might seem odd for a player who averaged 7.9 yards on 269 carries in his first two collegiate seasons. McGuire did drop to around 5.0 yards per carry while dealing with foot ailments his final two years at Louisiana-Lafayette, but he still finished his career with 5,695 scrimmage yards, 52 touchdowns and 130 receptions in 51 games. A middling showing at the Combine wasn't enough to knock him out of the draft, were he did well to land with a team that lacks backfield depth behind its top duo. While neither Forte nor Powell is seriously injured, McGuire still may have an extended opportunity this preseason to make his case for a part-time role in the regular season. Jordan Todman and pass-catching/return-game specialist Marcus Murphy are hoping to push McGuire for the No. 3 spot.