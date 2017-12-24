McGuire (illness) is active for Sunday's game against the Chargers.

Like backfield mate Matt Forte (knee), McGuire wasn't able to practice in any capacity this week, but both players earned clearance to play in Week 16. The lack of practice time shouldn't result in a substantial downgrade in terms of workload for McGuire or Forte, as neither is asked to handle significant snaps with head coach Todd Bowles typically deploying a three-man backfield committee that also includes Bilal Powell. McGuire is coming off a productive showing in New Orleans last week, during which he accrued 72 total yards on seven touches (four carries, three receptions) and scored his second NFL touchdown.