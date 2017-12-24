Jets' Elijah McGuire: Good to go Sunday vs. Chargers
McGuire (illness) is active for Sunday's game against the Chargers.
Like backfield mate Matt Forte (knee), McGuire wasn't able to practice in any capacity this week, but both players earned clearance to play in Week 16. The lack of practice time shouldn't result in a substantial downgrade in terms of workload for McGuire or Forte, as neither is asked to handle significant snaps with head coach Todd Bowles typically deploying a three-man backfield committee that also includes Bilal Powell. McGuire is coming off a productive showing in New Orleans last week, during which he accrued 72 total yards on seven touches (four carries, three receptions) and scored his second NFL touchdown.
More News
-
Jets' Elijah McGuire: Expected to play Sunday•
-
Jets' Elijah McGuire: Listed as questionable for Week 16•
-
Jets' Elijah McGuire: Misses another practice Thursday•
-
Jets' Elijah McGuire: Under the weather•
-
Jets' Elijah McGuire: Hauls in first career touchdown•
-
Jets' Elijah McGuire: Not on Week 15 injury report•
-
Week 16 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 16.
-
Week 16 Injury Report Update
There are plenty of injuries to look out for in Championship week. Here's the latest on who...
-
Week 16 DFS plays
Heath Cummings says Cam Newton and Keenan Allen should be your building blocks in Week 16 of...
-
Week 16 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dion Lewis has been a surprise contributor to your Fantasy team this season, and in Week 16...
-
Week 16 Lineup Cheat Sheet
If you're playing for a championship this week or the chance to play for one next week, our...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's DFS advice
Jamey Eisenberg gives you two lineups to follow for DFS in Week 16 on FanDuel and DraftKin...