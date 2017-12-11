Jets' Elijah McGuire: Has promising tests on ankle
McGuire had X-rays and an MRI on his injured ankle, which were returned negative and "relatively clean," respectively, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
McGuire was unable to reenter Sunday's 23-0 throttling at the hands of the Broncos due to the ankle injury, but it appears he dodged a bullet and may not require an absence. Wednesday's practice will give the first indication of his odds to play Sunday at New Orleans. If McGuire doesn't get the all-clear in the end, Matt Forte and Bilal Powell will split RB reps.
More News
-
Fade your Eagles? Mike Evans?
Heath Cummings discusses the Eagles without Carson Wentz and whether you can keep starting...
-
Early Week 15 Waiver Wire
It's late in the season, but it's not too late to find a difference maker. Dave Richard previews...
-
Instant reaction: Wentz goes down
The Eagles fear the worst with Carson Wentz. How should Fantasy players replace him? Dave Richard...
-
Week 14 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 14.
-
Week 14 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Don't know who to start or sit? Don't worry, we've got your back. A week's worth of analysis,...
-
Week 14 Injury Report Update
The injury report for Week 14 is loaded with big names. Check out the latest updates before...