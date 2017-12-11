McGuire had X-rays and an MRI on his injured ankle, which were returned negative and "relatively clean," respectively, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

McGuire was unable to reenter Sunday's 23-0 throttling at the hands of the Broncos due to the ankle injury, but it appears he dodged a bullet and may not require an absence. Wednesday's practice will give the first indication of his odds to play Sunday at New Orleans. If McGuire doesn't get the all-clear in the end, Matt Forte and Bilal Powell will split RB reps.