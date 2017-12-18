McGuire rushed four times for 24 yards and reeled in all three passes directed his way for 48 more yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 31-19 loss to the Saints.

Although he was by far the Jets' most effective runner, he saw only three totes in the first half and just one in the second as New York fell behind. In the third quarter, the rookie motioned out wide as a receiver and made an adjustment on the fly to reel in a slightly underthrown ball from Bryce Petty for a 38-yard gain. With the Jets playing for nothing as the season winds down, McGuire is a good bet for an increased workload Week 16 versus the Chargers, though he remains difficult to recommend for fantasy purposes.