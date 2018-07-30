McGuire (foot) is having surgery Monday and likely will be out for about six weeks, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

Prior to fracturing his foot at Friday's practice, McGuire was expected to have a role in the Jets' backfield committee alongside Bilal Powell and Isaiah Crowell. The second-year pro will instead focus on his rehab from surgery, hoping to get back on the practice field at some point in September. McGuire is a strong candidate to start the season on the PUP list, which would rule him out through Week 6. The Jets brought in Alfred Morris and Orleans Darkwa for workouts, but they may just let Trenton Cannon and Thomas Rawls duke it out for the No. 3 running back job.