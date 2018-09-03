The Jets placed McGuire (foot) on injured reserve Monday, Connor Hughes of The Athletic New York reports.

As a survivor of roster cuts this weekend, McGuire will be eligible for activation from IR in 2018. However, he must sit out the first eight weeks of the season as he recovers from a broken foot. His first opportunity to suit up will be Sunday, Nov. 4 against the Dolphins, assuming his rehab goes without a hitch. Until then, the Jets will entrust Isaiah Crowell (undisclosed), Bilal Powell and rookie Trenton Cannon with backfield duties.