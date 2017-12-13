Jets' Elijah McGuire: Held out of practice Wednesday
McGuire (ankle) didn't practice Wednesday.
McGuire could still rally in time to suit up Sunday against the Saints, but given that the Jets promoted running back Akeem Judd to their active roster Wednesday, McGuire's Week 15 availability may truly be in question.
