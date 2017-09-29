McGuire is expected to earn more touches with Matt Forte (toe) unavailable for Sunday's contest against the Jaguars.

In his brief career, McGuire has carried the rock 13 times on 23 offensive touches, so the Jets have been deliberate with the rookie when he takes the field. With a mark of 4.8 YPC on those rushes, he's certainly a candidate to yield fruit against a Jacksonville defense that has conceded 4.8 YPC to running backs through three games. However, McGuire's workload may not be significant due to a fourth-quarter fumble in Week 3 and the presence of Bilal Powell as the No. 1 back.