Jets' Elijah McGuire: In line for more touches
McGuire is expected to earn more touches with Matt Forte (toe) unavailable for Sunday's contest against the Jaguars.
In his brief career, McGuire has carried the rock 13 times on 23 offensive touches, so the Jets have been deliberate with the rookie when he takes the field. With a mark of 4.8 YPC on those rushes, he's certainly a candidate to yield fruit against a Jacksonville defense that has conceded 4.8 YPC to running backs through three games. However, McGuire's workload may not be significant due to a fourth-quarter fumble in Week 3 and the presence of Bilal Powell as the No. 1 back.
More News
-
Week 4 Trade Chart
Whether your team is 3-0 or 0-3, there's a move to be made to make your lineup better. Use...
-
Week 4 Start 'Em and Sit 'Em
Chris Carson and Joe Mixon are on the rise, but Jamey Eisenberg says this is a good week to...
-
Rankings: Brady No. 1 again
With Thursday Night Football looming, it's time to make those tough lineup calls. Here's what...
-
Week 4 Cheat Sheet lineup help
Got a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 4? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat Sheet...
-
TNF breakdown: Jones the one to own
The Packers unsurprisingly dominated the Bears on Thursday Night Football, but they paid the...
-
Week 4 Things To Know
Heath Cummings is sticking with the Dolphins but he's worried about the Redskins on Monday...